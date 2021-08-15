SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Regina Wascana

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Regina-Wascana. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Regina-Wascana. ELECTIONS CANADA

The electoral riding of Regina Wascana essentially covers the southeast portion of the Queen City.

The boundaries include all of Regina south of Saskatchewan Drive and east of Albert Street. The riding also includes a portion of the Rurual Municipality of Sherwood, just outside the city limits. The eastern border is the same as the RM’s eastern boundary.

About eight per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal. First Nations University of Canada, the only university in North America that is developed in partnership with and controlled by Indigenous Peoples, is in the Regina Wascana riding.

Until 2019, Regina Wascana was Saskatchewan’s lone Liberal stronghold.

Trending Stories

Longtime Liberal MP Ralph Goodale, whose most recent cabinet position was public safety minister, had represented the riding from 1993-2019.  He now serves as the Canadian high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

In the last federal election, Conservative candidate Michael Kram defeated Goodale, who sought re-election.

Candidates

Conservative: Michael Kram (incumbent)

