Canada

Edmonton will rename Grandin LRT Station, cover mural linked to residential schools

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s mayor calls for Grandin LRT station name change in light of residential school tragedy' Edmonton’s mayor calls for Grandin LRT station name change in light of residential school tragedy
Mayor Don Iveson says he wants to see a mural of Bishop Vital Grandin covered up and have the city remove the name Grandin from its downtown LRT station. Sarah Ryan explains.

On Monday, Edmonton city council unanimously passed a motion to cover up the Grandin LRT mural and to remove the Grandin name from the LRT station.

The motion from Mayor Don Iveson, passed in a vote of 13-0 in support.

Read more: Edmonton mayor calls to rename Grandin LRT Station, cover mural: ‘It is time to take this action’

“Like many Edmontonians, I am concerned about the Grandin LRT Station mural and sites bearing the Grandin name, including the station,” the mayor said in a statement June 3.

“It is time to take this action.”

Read more: What survivors said about life at the Kamloops Indian Residential School

Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin was an early advocate of the residential school system who lobbied the Canadian government to fund residential schools in the late 1800s.

In response to the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., there have been calls across the country and right here in Edmonton to rename schools, train stations and other public places that are named after the architects of the residential school system.

Click to play video: 'Residential school survivors forced to relive trauma after discovery of suspected mass grave in B.C.' Residential school survivors forced to relive trauma after discovery of suspected mass grave in B.C.
Residential school survivors forced to relive trauma after discovery of suspected mass grave in B.C – May 29, 2021

“I agree with residential school survivors, their families, and the thousands of Edmontonians from all walks of life who are calling on the city to address the mural, and remove his name from the LRT station and area,” Iveson said.

Trending Stories

“The legacy of residential schools unambiguously represents cultural genocide in this country.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The legacy of residential schools unambiguously represents cultural genocide in this country.

“It’s not just Indigenous Canadians asking for it and a small number of allies amplifying it — it is a very widespread societal demand and I suspect it will weigh heavily on most, if not all, councillors.”

Click to play video: 'Calls grow to rename Bishop Grandin High School in Calgary' Calls grow to rename Bishop Grandin High School in Calgary
Calls grow to rename Bishop Grandin High School in Calgary

The Francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta board of the day commissioned mural in 1989. It depicts Bishop Grandin and a nun removing an Indigenous baby from their family. Behind them, is Bishop’s house, according to the Francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta.

Read more: Calls to change name of Bishop Grandin Boulevard increase in wake of B.C. discovery

FJA said the mural was designed to honour Grandin for his contributions to French culture, language and religion.

— More to come…

Click to play video: 'Kenney defends contentious Canadian history, laments cancel culture after Calgary school renamed' Kenney defends contentious Canadian history, laments cancel culture after Calgary school renamed
Kenney defends contentious Canadian history, laments cancel culture after Calgary school renamed
