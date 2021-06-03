Edmonton mayor calls to rename Grandin LRT Station, cover mural

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is calling for city support to change the name of the Grandin LRT Station and cover the mural at the site.

“Like many Edmontonians, I am concerned about the Grandin LRT Station mural and sites bearing the Grandin name, including the station,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday morning.

In response to the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., there have been calls across the country and right here in Edmonton to rename schools, train stations and other public places that are named after the architects of the residential school system.

Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin was an early advocate of the residential school system who lobbied the Canadian government to fund residential schools in the late 1800s.

“I agree with residential school survivors, their families, and the thousands of Edmontonians from all walks of life who are calling on the city to address the mural, and remove his name from the LRT station and area,” Iveson said.

Iveson said he will put forward a motion to city council on Monday, directing the city to do take the following immediate steps:

remove reference to Grandin in the station and on civic signage, as well as in the audible LRT announcements as soon as possible

cover the original portion of the mural with orange at earliest opportunity

consult with the Grandin working circle on next steps for the mural

ask the naming committee to work with the Grandin working circle to bring recommendations for a new name or names for the station and district that contributes to reconciliation

The mural depicts Bishop Grandin and a nun removing an Indigenous baby from their family. Behind them, is a residential school.

The mural was originally created to mark the historical contributions of Alberta’s Francophone community, particularly Bishop Grandin.

Sebastian Barrera helped launch a petition in Edmonton on Monday to demand the renaming of the Grandin LRT Station. In two days, he said the petition garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.

“We’re honouring, with these public spaces, people who actively participated in genocide,” Barrera said.

“What can we do as Edmonton citizens to change this reality?”

This is not the first time calls have been made to remove the mural at the LRT station. In June 2020, a similar petition emerged.

Iveson said the city’s Indigenous Relations Office and Edmonton Transit Service were already working with stakeholders, including Indigenous elders and residential schools survivors, the Francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta, Société historique francophone de l’Alberta, the Edmonton Arts Council and the Edmonton Heritage Council to provide guidance on the Grandin LRT Station murals, renaming, interpretation and reconciliation efforts.

“I’m hopeful this action will provide immediate relief as well as offer a clear timeline for when these steps will unfold,” Iveson continued in his statement.

“I understand time to properly consult and engage with community is needed to make all these changes – however, I hope my motion demonstrates to Indigenous communities, residential school survivors, and allies of reconciliation that their concerns are being heard and acted upon, and so that we can minimize the re-traumatization that takes place as a result of the mural and name.”

The mayor said he also wants to address broader concerns from Edmontonians about historical place names that highlight people whose views or actions “no longer reflect our diverse and inclusive community values.”

Iveson said the City of Edmonton’s Naming Committee is currently reviewing and revising its naming policy to incorporate a renaming policy in consultation with the community. A report on this scheduled to be heard at city council in August.

Earlier this week, Grandin Fish ‘N’ Chips took to social media to announce plans to change its name and rebrand.

“We are aware of Bishop Grandin’s involvement in residential schools and work to actively harm our Indigenous brothers, sisters and folx. It is heartbreaking, wrong, and we don’t condone it in any way,” read a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

“Please allow us time, as we were hoping to make the name change along with the community, but now don’t think we can wait that long as it doesn’t seem to be progressing quickly.”