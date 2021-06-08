Menu

Canada

Winnipeg animal services warns not to leave your pets in hot vehicles

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 8:11 am
Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency reminds people not to leave Fido in their vehicles this summer. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency reminds people not to leave Fido in their vehicles this summer. Getty Images

The official first day of summer isn’t for another two weeks, but the recent scorching hot temperatures are grabbing the attention of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency.

“The biggest thing you can do is limit your pets’ time outdoors,” CEO Leland Gordon told 680 CJOB Monday afternoon.

Gordon emphasized the importance of providing lots of fresh water when the temperature outside soars.

But he’s warning owners not to even bother taking their pets outside when it’s scorching hot.

“When your taking your dog for a walk, reach down and feel how hot the pavement is, and if it’s hot then cut through the grass or cut that walk short.”

Read more: Winnipeg Animal Services connects people, pets with Doggie Dates

Story continues below advertisement

He added that biking with your dog should automatically be a no-no especially when the sun’s out in full force.

Trending Stories

The animal service agency has yet to receive any calls of pets being left in hot vehicles.

“I think we all know, even with the windows cracked, the temperature in a car can rapidly increase in just a few minutes so it’s real smart to just leave your pets home,” said Gordon.

Read more: City committee denies dog owner’s appeal to keep prohibited breed in Winnipeg

If you come across any kind of animal trapped inside a vehicle on a hot day, Gordan says you should report it immediately.

You can reach the Winnipeg Humane Society Emergency Line at 204-982-2020.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Animal Services: Meet Bear' Winnipeg Animal Services: Meet Bear
Winnipeg Animal Services: Meet Bear – May 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
