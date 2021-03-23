Menu

Health

Winnipeg Animal Services connects people, pets with Doggie Dates

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 4:11 pm
A dog with an 'adopt Me' vest is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A dog with an 'adopt Me' vest is seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Winnipeg Animal Services is reopening its public Doggie Dates program.

The City of Winnipeg agency announced Tuesday that dog lovers can once again spend time with a furry friend — clad in a bright “Adopt Me” vest — for a day, a weekend or a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The ‘dates’ are by appointment only and require payment of a refundable deposit with a credit card.

More information is available on the Animal Services website or by calling 311.

Click to play video: 'Adopt a Pal: Animal Services Agency' Adopt a Pal: Animal Services Agency
Adopt a Pal: Animal Services Agency – Mar 4, 2021
