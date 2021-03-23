Winnipeg Animal Services connects people, pets with Doggie Dates

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Animal Services is reopening its public Doggie Dates program.

The City of Winnipeg agency announced Tuesday that dog lovers can once again spend time with a furry friend — clad in a bright “Adopt Me” vest — for a day, a weekend or a week.

Who misses Doggie Dates? Public Doggie Dates are now available! An appointment IS required. No walk-ins. More info:https://t.co/EKIKoy5AgZ pic.twitter.com/AFUzFf0odm — Winnipeg Animal Services (@wpgpoundpups) March 22, 2021

The ‘dates’ are by appointment only and require payment of a refundable deposit with a credit card.

More information is available on the Animal Services website or by calling 311.

