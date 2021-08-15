Canada election: Scarborough Southwest

Send this page to someone via email

The Scarborough Southwest riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue East to the north and Markham Road to the east. The entire southern border of the riding sits on the longest stretch of the Scarborough Bluffs.

Liberal incumbent Bill Blair became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election and has represented the riding since then. He also held the position of public safety and emergency preparedness minister in the Liberal government.

The riding was held by one-term NDP MP Dan Harris between 2011 and 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: Bill Blair (incumbent)

Conservative:

Green:

NDP:

PPC:

Advertisement