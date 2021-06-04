COVID-19: 32 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,014, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 24 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,659, 159 of which are active.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, eight are in Bradford, five are in Lake of Bays and four are in Gravenhurst.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Severn.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 55.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,014 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,070 — have recovered, while 24 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 914 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 534,675, including 8,820 deaths.