SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 32 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Epidemiologist talks on decrease of Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers and next steps' Epidemiologist talks on decrease of Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers and next steps
WATCH: As the province prepares to gradually loosen restrictions, epidemiologist Dr. Raywat Deonandan helps Ontarians understand and break down the headlines of the week, including mixing and matching of vaccine doses and the risks of COVID-19 variants this summer.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,014, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 24 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,659, 159 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario accelerates 2nd dose bookings for those aged 70 and older

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, eight are in Bradford, five are in Lake of Bays and four are in Gravenhurst.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Severn.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 55.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,014 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,070 — have recovered, while 24 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 914 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 534,675, including 8,820 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms' Growing questions about when Ontario will start its reopening plan as the weather warms
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers