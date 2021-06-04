Ontario reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the fifth day in a row it’s below 1,000. The provincial total now stands at 534,675.

The province has been seeing an overall downward trend in cases with lower case counts at the beginning of the week but to a slight uptick by the end. However, test positivity remains low. On Thursday, 840 new cases were recorded with 733 on Wednesday and 699 on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s report, 214 cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 69 in Durham Region, 59 in Ottawa, 57 in Porcupine Health Unit, 56 in Waterloo and 52 in Ottawa.

York Region, typically in the higher end of the provincial case count, only recorded 31 new cases.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,820 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, more than 9.6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 168,322 shots in the last day — 107,238 vaccines (for a first shot) and 61,084 (for a second shot). There are 896,065 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 516,396 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,397 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 9,459 — down from the previous day when it was at 9,961, and is down from May 28 when it was at 15,438. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 889, which is down from yesterday at 940, and is down from last week at 1,353. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 3,400.

The government said 32,258 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 14,107 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,341,218 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Friday was 2.8 per cent. That figure is the same as Thursday’s and is down from last week when it was 3.4 per cent.

Ontario reported 687 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 42 from the previous day) with 522 patients in intensive care units (down by 24) and 357 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 13). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 129,807 variant cases, which is up by 1,248 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 972 variant cases which is up by 18 since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 2,967 variant cases which is up by 46 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

266,131 people are male — an increase of 518 cases.

264,366 people are female — an increase of 533 cases.

85,216 people are 19 and under — an increase of 231 cases.

200,245 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 370 cases.

153,036 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 201 cases.

71,261 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 92 cases.

24,818 people are 80 and over — an increase of 22 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 71 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 519 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,737 (+7)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,488 (+9)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,776 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two deaths since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 26 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 39 active cases among long-term care residents 77 active cases among staff — down by four and up by three, respectively, in the last day.

