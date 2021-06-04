SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario AstraZeneca recipients can book Pfizer or Moderna 2nd COVID shots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose' Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose
WATCH ABOVE: Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose. Marianne Dimain reports – May 26, 2021

Ontarians who received Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have the choice to book a second dose of the same vaccine or an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna starting today.

The province updated its guidance on second doses of that vaccine this week.

Second-dose bookings are available at pharmacies as of today for people who received an AstraZeneca vaccine 12 weeks ago.

Read more: Ontario residents who got AstraZeneca shot can now choose another brand for 2nd dose

People can book AstraZeneca second doses by contacting the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first shot.

Trending Stories

Those opting for an mRNA vaccine can schedule through a participating pharmacy offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The province says AstraZeneca recipients can book second shots of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the provincial booking system or local health units starting next week.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. to offer choice of vaccine as 2nd dose to AstraZeneca recipients' B.C. to offer choice of vaccine as 2nd dose to AstraZeneca recipients
B.C. to offer choice of vaccine as 2nd dose to AstraZeneca recipients
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagPfizer tagAstraZeneca tagmoderna tagSecond Dose tagastrazeneca second dose tagsecond shots tagAstraZeneca Second Shot tagontairo COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers