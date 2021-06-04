COVID-19: Ontario accelerates 2nd dose bookings for those aged 70 and older

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is accelerating the ability to book second-dose appointments for residents aged 70 and older due to an increase in its COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Ontarians who received either a Pfizer or Moderna first dose on or before April 18 can also book their second appointment ahead of schedule.

The province said it is set to receive almost 4.7 million doses of Pfizer in June and 3.54 million in July, along with having received 193,000 doses of Modern so far this month.

Therefore, as of 8 a.m. Monday, those newly eligible can book their second appointments through the provincial booking system for a mass immunization clinic.

Those aged 70 or older or who received their first dose on or before April 18 can also book through participating pharmacies or primary care settings beginning Friday.

For Ontarians who got AstraZeneca for their first dose, they can book their second dose at the over 327 participating pharmacies in the Toronto, Windsor and Kingston regions.

They can also choose to receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose, as the province recently updated its guidance this week. Those that opt for that option can book their second doses at the over 450 pharmacies offering an mRNA vaccine.