Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 3 2021 6:10pm
01:56

COVID-19: Ontario restaurants try to plan amid uncertain reopening timeline

Many restaurants feel so close to another chance to bounce back from the pandemic, while fearing the worst if the virus surges again. Sean O’Shea reports.

