2 men charged after road rage incident in Leduc County

A 45-year-old man and a 59-year-old man have both been charged after a road rage altercation near Highway 60 and Highway 39.
Both Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Two vehicles were heading west on Highway 39 and both stopped at the traffic circle, RCMP said in a news release Friday.
“A collision occurred between both vehicles as well as a confrontation between the drivers at the traffic circle.”
Both men have been charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.
They are scheduled to appear in Leduc court “at a later date,” RCMP said.
