2 men charged after road rage incident in Leduc County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 45-year-old man and a 59-year-old man have both been charged after a road rage altercation near Highway 60 and Highway 39.

Both Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Two vehicles were heading west on Highway 39 and both stopped at the traffic circle, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“A collision occurred between both vehicles as well as a confrontation between the drivers at the traffic circle.”

Both men have been charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

They are scheduled to appear in Leduc court “at a later date,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 people arrested in Leduc after gun pulled out in alleged road rage incident

— More to come…