Crime

2 men charged after road rage incident in Leduc County

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 3:13 pm
Two men have been charged after a road rage incident that both Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged after a road rage incident that both Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to June 3, 2021. Callum Smith / Global News

A 45-year-old man and a 59-year-old man have both been charged after a road rage altercation near Highway 60 and Highway 39.

Both Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Man, 63, attacked during violent road rage incident in northwest Edmonton

Two vehicles were heading west on Highway 39 and both stopped at the traffic circle, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“A collision occurred between both vehicles as well as a confrontation between the drivers at the traffic circle.”

Both men have been charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

They are scheduled to appear in Leduc court “at a later date,” RCMP said.

Read more: 3 people arrested in Leduc after gun pulled out in alleged road rage incident

— More to come…

