Man, 63, attacked during violent road rage incident in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a violent attack on a 63-year-old man related to a road rage incident during the Thursday morning commute.

Police said it happened on the Yellowhead Trail eastbound exit to the 184 Street overpass, sometime between between 7:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on March 5.

It’s alleged a newer black Ford F-150 truck cut off a Volvo S60 car on the exit.

It was reported to police that a confrontation took place between the two drivers, resulting in the driver of the truck getting out of his vehicle and assaulting the 63-year-old man driving the Volvo.

The victim was reportedly punched in the face several times and while trying to get away from the suspect, was knocked unconscious.

Police said a witness who stopped at the scene to help reported that the suspect had his hands around the Volvo driver’s neck while he was on the ground.

The truck driver then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to hospital, and is now recovering at home.

Police are looking to speak with any other witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information about the identity of the suspect.

“We are especially interested in viewing any dash-cam video that any motorists might have who drove by the scene around that time,” said Const. Conrad Whetstone, who is investigating the incident.

The driver of the truck is described as a thin man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

