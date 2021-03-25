Man, 25, facing charges following road-rage incident on Highway 97, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have launched an investigation into a road-rage incident that had the complainant reporting it involved an alleged firearm.

According to police, a motorist was travelling on Highway 97 north of Vernon, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, when they tried to pass another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

RCMP said the driver of the other vehicle allegedly produced a firearm and pointed it at the passing vehicle.

Police also said the suspect threw an object at the passing vehicle, damaging it.

They added that the suspect driver followed the complainant until the weigh scales on Highway 97.

Story continues below advertisement

Numerous frontline officers converged on an area near the weigh scales, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Fortunately, police were provided the licence plate for the suspect vehicle and located the vehicle and driver at their residence.”

1:58 Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna – Sep 9, 2020

The suspect driver, a 25-year-old Vernon man, was arrested.

Police say a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and that they seized an empty BB gun.

The man is now facing numerous criminal charges including mischief, possession of an imitation weapon and pointing a firearm.