Crime

Man, 25, facing charges following road-rage incident on Highway 97, say Vernon RCMP

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 3:52 pm
RCMP in Vernon are investigating a road-rage incident involving an alleged firearm. View image in full screen
RCMP in Vernon are investigating a road-rage incident involving an alleged firearm. Global News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have launched an investigation into a road-rage incident that had the complainant reporting it involved an alleged firearm.

According to police, a motorist was travelling on Highway 97 north of Vernon, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, when they tried to pass another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

RCMP said the driver of the other vehicle allegedly produced a firearm and pointed it at the passing vehicle.

Police also said the suspect threw an object at the passing vehicle, damaging it.

They added that the suspect driver followed the complainant until the weigh scales on Highway 97.

Numerous frontline officers converged on an area near the weigh scales, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Fortunately, police were provided the licence plate for the suspect vehicle and located the vehicle and driver at their residence.”

The suspect driver, a 25-year-old Vernon man, was arrested.

Police say a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and that they seized an empty BB gun.

The man is now facing numerous criminal charges including mischief, possession of an imitation weapon and pointing a firearm.

