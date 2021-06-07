COVID-19: Death in Kawartha Lakes, 14 new cases for HKPR health unit; outbreak at Port Hope LCBO

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a COVID-19 death, 14 new cases and an outbreak over the weekend.

The death was reported Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes — the 57th in the municipality and 75th overall for the health unit since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There have also been 17 deaths in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

On Saturday the health unit reported three new cases (two in the Kawarthas, one in Northumberland) followed by 11 over Saturday to Monday morning (six in the Kawarthas, three in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County).

Active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction decreased to 48 on Monday, from 67 reported on Saturday. Of the active cases, 36 are in the Kawarthas, 10 are in Northumberland County and two are in Haliburton County.

There are now 1,996 resolved cases, which make up 94.7 per cent of the 2,106 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

The health unit also reported 754 variant cases on Monday, up from 750 on Saturday. Variant cases include 389 in the Kawarthas, 329 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

The outbreak declared May 28 at Medi-care in Lindsay was declared over on Monday.

However, a new outbreak was reported at an LCBO in Port Hope. Case details were not made available. The other active outbreak:

Central East Correctional Centre: declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of Thursday, June 3, there were 46 active cases among inmates, down from 74 on May 31. There were up to 146 cases on May 27. At least nine staff have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Monday:

Hospitalized case to date: 77 — one more since Saturday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, with four in an intensive care unit (one more since Saturday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday (two more since Friday’s update).

