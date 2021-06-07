SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Death in Kawartha Lakes, 14 new cases for HKPR health unit; outbreak at Port Hope LCBO

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to hold youth vaccination clinics in June' COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to hold youth vaccination clinics in June
Nearly 65 per cent of adults living in the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit's jurisdiction have received their first COVID-19 vaccine.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a COVID-19 death, 14 new cases and an outbreak over the weekend.

The death was reported Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes — the 57th in the municipality and 75th overall for the health unit since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There have also been 17 deaths in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

On Saturday the health unit reported three new cases (two in the Kawarthas, one in Northumberland) followed by 11 over Saturday to Monday morning (six in the Kawarthas, three in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County).

Active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction decreased to 48 on Monday, from 67 reported on Saturday. Of the active cases, 36 are in the Kawarthas, 10 are in Northumberland County and two are in Haliburton County.

There are now 1,996 resolved cases, which make up 94.7 per cent of the 2,106 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

The health unit also reported 754 variant cases on Monday, up from 750 on Saturday. Variant cases include 389 in the Kawarthas, 329 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

The outbreak declared May 28 at Medi-care in Lindsay was declared over on Monday.

However, a new outbreak was reported at an LCBO in Port Hope. Case details were not made available. The other active outbreak:

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 — HKPR Health Unit to hold youth-specific vaccination clinics in June

Other data for Monday:

  • Hospitalized case to date: 77 — one more since Saturday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, with four in an intensive care unit (one more since Saturday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday (two more since Friday’s update).

Click to play video: 'Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year' Ontario school boards doubt outdoor graduations possible this late in school year
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
