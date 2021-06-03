Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 3 2021 6:09pm
01:58

Ontario legislative spring session closes

The Ontario Legislature closed out its spring session on Thursday. Before MPPs headed home, the minister of health revealed some developments on reopening plans and vaccinations. Matthew Bingley reports.

