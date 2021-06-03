Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after near collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 10:35 am
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving early Thursday. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving early Thursday. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, an officer driving a cruiser on Charlotte Street near Park Street noticed a vehicle go through a red light and “almost” collide with another vehicle.

Read more: Call from concerned motorists lead to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough

Police say the officer activated emergency lights, but the suspect drove for several blocks before stopping. The officer reported the driver was showing signs of impairment.

Andrew Burt, 42 of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving, possessing more than one licence, failure to produce a permit, failure to surrender an insurance card and failing to stop at a red light.

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, police said.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagImpaired tagPeterborough impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers