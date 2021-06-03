Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after near collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, an officer driving a cruiser on Charlotte Street near Park Street noticed a vehicle go through a red light and “almost” collide with another vehicle.

Police say the officer activated emergency lights, but the suspect drove for several blocks before stopping. The officer reported the driver was showing signs of impairment.

Andrew Burt, 42 of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving, possessing more than one licence, failure to produce a permit, failure to surrender an insurance card and failing to stop at a red light.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, police said.