Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Call from concerned motorists lead to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 12:07 pm
Peterborough Police Service say calls from motorists led to a pair of impaired driving arrests in recent days. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service say calls from motorists led to a pair of impaired driving arrests in recent days. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say calls from concerned motorists led to a pair of impaired driving charges.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, the Peterborough Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle swerving into the oncoming lane and the curb in the area of Aylmer and McDonnell streets.

Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, however, the vehicle stopped briefly before continuing on and eventually came to a stop a short distance away. The officer reported the driver showed signs of impairment.

Sharon Lawes, 70, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Drug-impaired arrest

On Friday around 8 p.m., a motorist reported a vehicle travelling erratically and failing to stop for several red lights. The vehicle was located by police in the area of Monaghan Road and Crawford Drive.

Trending Stories

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.

Lindsay James, 33, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagDrug Impaired Driving tagPeterborough impaired tagPeterborough drunk driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers