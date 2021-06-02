Call from concerned motorists lead to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say calls from concerned motorists led to a pair of impaired driving charges.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, the Peterborough Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle swerving into the oncoming lane and the curb in the area of Aylmer and McDonnell streets.

Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, however, the vehicle stopped briefly before continuing on and eventually came to a stop a short distance away. The officer reported the driver showed signs of impairment.

Sharon Lawes, 70, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

Drug-impaired arrest

On Friday around 8 p.m., a motorist reported a vehicle travelling erratically and failing to stop for several red lights. The vehicle was located by police in the area of Monaghan Road and Crawford Drive.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.

Lindsay James, 33, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

