Airdrie man charged with assault of 20-month-old toddler

RCMP have charged an Airdrie man with aggravated assault after an almost three-month-long investigation into the severe injuries suffered by a toddler.

Police have released few details, but said the investigation was launched on March 8 and centred around a 20-month-old child.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the toddler’s severe injury was the result of an assault believed to have been caused by a male who lived in the residence with the toddler,” a news release said.

The name of the 27-year-old man charged isn’t being released by RCMP to protect the identity of the young victim.

The accused is set to appear in court on June 24.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.