Father and son assaulted at Airdrie park over concerns about unleashed dog

RCMP are investigating after a man and his son were assaulted at a park in Airdrie earlier this month.

Police said the assault happened at Nose Creek Park just after 10 p.m. on May 14 and was sparked by concern about an unleashed dog.

According to a news release, one man asked another to leash his dog, complaining his children were afraid of the animal.

Shortly after the request was made, police said the dog owner assaulted the man and his son.

The father suffered serious injuries, police said.

The ages of the father and son were not disclosed by RCMP.

Nose Creek Park does have a fully fenced-in off-leash area for dogs. RCMP didn’t specify if the incident occurred in the off-leash area or not. Regardless, pet owners are responsible for ensuring that their dogs are in control at all times whether on or off leash.

RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance near Nose Creek Park to review their video on May 14 between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. to see if it might have captured footage of the suspect.

RCMP describe the man as average size, wearing a baseball hat and walking with a woman, small child and dog.

Anyone with video, pictures or information on the assault can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.