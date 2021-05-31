Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father and son assaulted at Airdrie park over concerns about unleashed dog

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 1:39 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP are investigating after a man and his son were assaulted at a park in Airdrie earlier this month.

Police said the assault happened at Nose Creek Park just after 10 p.m. on May 14 and was sparked by concern about an unleashed dog.

According to a news release, one man asked another to leash his dog, complaining his children were afraid of the animal.

Read more: Calgary man charged after 6-hour standoff with Airdrie RCMP

Shortly after the request was made, police said the dog owner assaulted the man and his son.

The father suffered serious injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

The ages of the father and son were not disclosed by RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta man charged with assault after Indigenous man beaten, car rear ended

Nose Creek Park does have a fully fenced-in off-leash area for dogs. RCMP didn’t specify if the incident occurred in the off-leash area or not. Regardless, pet owners are responsible for ensuring that their dogs are in control at all times whether on or off leash.

RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance near Nose Creek Park to review their video on May 14 between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. to see if it might have captured footage of the suspect.

RCMP describe the man as average size, wearing a baseball hat and walking with a woman, small child and dog.

Anyone with video, pictures or information on the assault can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagAssault tagAirdrie tagAirdrie RCMP tagAirdrie crime tagoff-leash tagAirdrie assault tagUnleashed tagunleashed dog tagNose Creek Park tagAirdrie Nose Creek Park tagAirdrie Nose Creek Park assault tagAirdrie park assault tagpark assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers