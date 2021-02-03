Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged after 6-hour standoff with Airdrie RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 1:05 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

A Calgary man is facing charges following a six-hour standoff with RCMP in Airdrie on Monday.

RCMP said the standoff happened after officers pulled over a motorhome on Yankee Valley Boulevard near the community of Ravenswood just before 11:30 p.m.

RCMP officers called for additional resources on Feb. 1, 20201, when they noticed a man inside a motorhome had a rifle. Courtesy Joseph Wolff

Police said one officer was running a police check while the other approached the vehicle. When looking into the RV, the officer noticed the driver was holding an assault rifle, RCMP said.

“Officers retreated to cover and resources were called in,” RCMP said in a Wednesday news release. “Residences in the immediate area were evacuated as there was a threat of an explosion.”

RCMP officers called for additional resources on Feb. 1, 20201, when they noticed a man inside a motorhome had a rifle. Courtesy Joseph Wolff

Transit busses were brought in for people forced from their homes and they were taken to an Airdrie hotel.

Trending Stories

Additional crews responded to the scene, including the Airdrie Fire Department, EMS and Calgary’s HAWCS helicopter.

“After a lengthy standoff, the male surrendered to police,” RCMP said.

RCMP officers called for additional resources on Feb. 1, 20201, when they noticed a man inside a motorhome had a rifle. Courtesy Joseph Wolff

Police have charged 51-year-old Paul Herbert Crellin with numerous weapons-related offences including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP said Crellin also had five outstanding warrants issued by the Calgary Police Service and seven from the Edmonton Police Service.

RCMP said a second Calgary man who was travelling with Crellin in a separate vehicle was also arrested.

Joshua Peter Ball is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of body armour without a valid permit.

Both men have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday.

