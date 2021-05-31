Vehicle clocked 62 km/h over Highway 35 speed limit in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Whitby, Ont., resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer initially observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 35 near Fleetwood Road in Janetville, about 20 km south of Lindsay.
Police say the vehicle was clocked travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the highway.
A 51-year-old driver from Whitby was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle — stunt.
The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.
The name of the accused was not released.
