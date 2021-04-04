Large crowd bashes retreating police cruiser after car meet in Toronto

A number of videos have surfaced online appearing to show a large gathering of people around cars doing stunts as well as a ring of fire set ablaze with a can of gas early Sunday morning. In one instance, a lone responding police cruiser is seen retreating as the large crowd jumps on and bashes the vehicle. Toronto police say they have laid a number of charges after large groups gathered in different parts of the city overnight “to engage in stunt driving, discharging fireworks and other prohibited activities.”