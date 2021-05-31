COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 12 new cases, encouraging residents to book first vaccine doses

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 146.

Health officials say the new cases involve five people in the Moncton region, five in the Fredericton area and two in the Bathurst region.

There are currently seven patients in hospital, six of whom are in New Brunswick and one out of province. Two of the patients in New Brunswick are in intensive care units.

Public Health is also encouraging anyone aged 12 and older who has not received a vaccine yet to book their first dose. So far, 62.6 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose.

Health Canada extended the expiry date of tens of thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses by one month on Saturday. That decision extends the use of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in New Brunswick, which were set to expire on May 31 but will now be used until July 1.

Of the 61,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received in New Brunswick, 43,362 have been administered as first doses and 651 as booster shots.

Exposure notifications

Public Health has identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Zone 1 (Moncton region):

DJ Marine, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-28.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-28.

Kent Building Supplies, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m.

Lincoln Big Stop, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Irving, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Anyone who was in a public exposure location can receive a COVID-19 test even if there are no symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

—With a file from The Canadian Press