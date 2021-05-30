COVID-19: More than 62% of eligible New Brunswickers have at least one dose of vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting more than 62 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the province’s recently-announced reopening plans, the first target for “relaxing restrictions” is June 7, based on whether 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose, and if hospitalizations are “manageable.”

The province is also reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Five cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) — four of which are close contacts of previously-confirmed cases, and one is under investigation.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) that is under investigation, two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) that are contacts of previously-confirmed cases, and one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) that is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

Since Saturday, nine people have recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 143.

Seven patients are hospitalized in total, one of whom is outside of the province.

On Saturday, 977 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, public health has released the following potential exposure warnings:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto, on May 23 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Dollarama, 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto, on May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto, on May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, can request a test online or by calling Tele-Care 811.

