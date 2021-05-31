Sask. RCMP searching lake at Regina Beach for new evidence in Misha Pavelick case

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP underwater recovery team are searching the waters around the pier at Regina Beach, looking for new evidence in the homicide case of Misha Pavelick.

Pavelick, of Regina, was fatally stabbed at an outdoor party near Regina Beach on May 21, 2006. He was 19 years old. Fifteen years later, police have yet to make an arrest.

“We can say that new information and new tips have been brought forward to police in the last several weeks,” said Mandy Maier, Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan RCMP is currently searching underwater at the Regina beach pier for new evidence in the homicide case of Misha Pavelick. Adrian Raaber / Global News

RCMP recently launched a three-episode podcast called Who Killed Misha Pavelick? – the first-ever podcast created by RCMP.

The podcast features the voices of officers directly involved in the investigation, Pavelick’s loved ones and other RCMP experts.

“The investigation has been ongoing and we encourage anyone with information about this investigation to please come forward to police or you can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers,” Maier said.

Maier said she is unable to provide specific details about what evidence police are searching for.

