Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s top doctor and the head of the province’s vaccine implementation task force will give a COVID-19 update Monday.

Dr. Brent Reimer and Dr. Joss Reimer have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba’s hospitals and ICUs continue to swell with COVID-19 patients as health officials reported 649 new cases and 10 additional deaths Saturday and Sunday.

In total, 308 people were listed in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 74 receiving intensive care.

But the province’s ICU numbers don’t include dozens of critically ill COVID-19 patients from Manitoba who have been sent out of the province for care.

Since May 18 provincial data shows at least 34 patients have been sent to Ontario, and another patient has gone to Saskatchewan to cope with the ongoing surge.

Three people have since returned to Manitoba from Ontario, but are still receiving care in hospitals.

In all, the province said there were 123 patients in a Manitoba ICU Sunday, including the 74 COVID-9 patients, 14 of whom are under the age of 40.

On Sunday, Shared Health said 225 patients have been admitted to Manitoba ICUs in May, blowing past the 50 admitted in April.

That includes 17 in only a 24-hour period — a quarter of the overall capacity and not including those admitted for non-COVID-19 issues.

At last word Sunday, there are 4,569 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, 45,169 individuals have recovered, and the province’s death toll sits at 1,052.

The rolling five-day test positivity was 12.3 per cent provincially and 13.6 per cent in Winnipeg Sunday.

— with files from Will Reimer