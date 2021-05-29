Two men in their 20s among latest Manitoba COVID-19 deaths, ICU transfers out of province continue

Send this page to someone via email

According to the province, two of the three COVID-19-related deaths reported in Manitoba Saturday are men in their 20s from Winnipeg.

The other is a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The province also added 357 new cases of the virus.

Two cases were removed due to a data correction for a net increase of 355.

The province says because of some technical issues, certain specific data wasn’t immediately available.

The provincial test-positivity rate is sitting at 12.4 per cent according to Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is on par with Friday.

The overall death toll is 1,045.

Meantime, the province says three more patients were transferred to Ontario for critical care on Friday.

Those people were sent to hospitals in Ottawa and Sarnia. For the first time, the Canadian Armed Forces assisted with one of those transfers.

More transports were tentatively scheduled for Saturday.

However, two patients were returned to Manitoba from Ontario after their conditions improved and they no longer require critical care. They are still receiving care at Manitoba hospitals.

Currently, 27 people from Manitoba are receiving intensive care in Ontario, and another is in Saskatchewan.

Since May 18, 31 patients have been transferred out of province for critical care.

Also on Saturday, a new vaccination supersite opened in Gimli, and a walk-in testing site opened at 1125 Empress St.

