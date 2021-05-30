Manitoba reports seven COVID-19 deaths Sunday, adds 292 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported a near-record seven deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province added 292 new cases of the virus, continuing a downward trend in recent days.

The deaths are a man in 60s from the Interlake-Eastern region, a man in his 70s from the north, two men in their 70s from Southern Health, and three men from Winnipeg, in their 40s, 60s, and 70s.

The province provided a further breakdown of the latest cases.

183 in the Winnipeg health region.

46 in the Southern-Health region.

32 in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

19 in the Northern health region.

12 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are now 4,569 active cases, 45,169 individuals have recovered, and the death toll is at 1,052.

The rolling five-day test positivity rate remains quite high, now sitting at 12.3 per cent provincially and 13.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

In total, 308 people are in hospital, including 74 receiving intensive care.

On Saturday, the province says 2,945 laboratory tests were completed.

A list of potential exposures can be found on the government’s website.

