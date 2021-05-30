SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Former ‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 killed in Tennessee plane crash
Health

COVID-19: Stage 1 of Alberta reopening begins June 1, with Stage 2 aimed for June 10

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 9:35 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta’s Stage 1 reopening starts June 1; Stage 2 might start June 10' COVID-19: Alberta’s Stage 1 reopening starts June 1; Stage 2 might start June 10
Stage 1 of Alberta's reopening plan starts June 1, and now the province says Stage 2 might start June 10. Jackie Wilson has the details.

Stage 1 of Alberta’s reopening plan starts June 1.

The day can’t come soon enough for Urban Athlete co-owner, Kohl Kehler. The Calgary gym will hold outdoor workouts, which are allowed for up to 10 people.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta reports 391 new cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

“We’re just rolling with the punches,” Kehler said Sunday.

“This is hopefully going to be the last one. It feels like we’ve been waiting on the last opening for a year now, so we’re really happy that we’re going to be able to offer some stuff,” he added.

Read more: 60% of eligible Albertans vaccinated against COVID-19, next stage could reopen June 10

Among other things, personal and wellness services, and restaurant patios will also be able to reopen. More may be reopening soon.

Alberta passed the threshold for Stage 2 on Saturday, with over 60 per cent of people 12 and older vaccinated with one dose and hospitalizations below 500.

Now the province says Stage 2 might begin June 10.

“With 60 per cent of eligible Albertans vaccinated, Stage 2 easing could begin on June 10, subject to hospitalizations being below 500 and trending downwards,” an Alberta government spokesperson said in a statement.

Click to play video: '‘I want to have a great summer like everybody else’: Alberta ICU doctor on what he anticipates this summer in Alberta' ‘I want to have a great summer like everybody else’: Alberta ICU doctor on what he anticipates this summer in Alberta
‘I want to have a great summer like everybody else’: Alberta ICU doctor on what he anticipates this summer in Alberta

Stage 2 will lift the work-from-home order, allow outdoor public gatherings like concerts and festivals with up to 150 people, permit indoor fitness and dining, and allow in-person post-secondary education.

Read more: Contact tracing in Alberta’s 2nd wave: Documents show huge backlog, staff shortages

It’s too fast, though, for infections disease physician Dr. Lynora Saxinger.

“When I think about things that might be reasons to slow down, one of them is getting a better idea of whether we have the newer variant that is less protected against by a single dose of vaccine,” Saxinger explained.

“The other thing that strikes me is that the hospital is still fairly full and the ICU is still quite full as well. A bit more decompression and buffer time might be good too.”

