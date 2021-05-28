60% of eligible Albertans vaccinated against COVID-19, next stage could reopn June 10

Send this page to someone via email

Sixty per cent of eligible Abertans have now received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines, the province announced on Friday.

That means Stage 2 of Alberta’s “Open for Summer” plan could begin on June 10. Hospitalizations would need to be below 500 and declining for that to go forward.

“With our vaccination program protecting more Albertans every day and fewer Albertans in hospital due to COVID-19, we are on the right track to a safe reopening,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

Kenney announced the reopening plan on Wednesday, putting the emphasis on the number of people vaccinated and the number of people in hospital as the metric to watch for easing of restrictions.

The next stage of the three-stage plan will come into effect two weeks after the threshold is met.

“The next two weeks will be a critical time for Alberta,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. “The more we can drive our numbers down in the next few weeks by all following public health measures, and the more Albertans who are protected by immunization, the more successful we will be in our opening.”

As of Friday, there were 518 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

Stage 2 would allow an easing of a number of restrictions, including increasing outdoor social gatherings to 20 people with distancing still in effect, allowing up to six people to eat at a table at a restaurant indoors or outdoors, increasing retail capacity indoor settings like arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries being allowed to reopen with up to one-third fire capacity.

Indoor masking and distance requirements will remain in place in Stage 2.

A full breakdown of Stage 2 is available on the government’s website.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Friday that second doses should be doled out as soon as possible as supply increases.

Premier Jason Kenney said a plan for second doses in Alberta will be released next week.

