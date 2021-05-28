SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

60% of eligible Albertans vaccinated against COVID-19, next stage could reopn June 10

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 28, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: '‘I support this plan’: Hinshaw believes Alberta COVID-19 ‘Open For Summer’ strategy will work' ‘I support this plan’: Hinshaw believes Alberta COVID-19 ‘Open For Summer’ strategy will work
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the ‘Open For Summer’ plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta was based on the original draft submitted by her team.

Sixty per cent of eligible Abertans have now received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines, the province announced on Friday.

That means Stage 2 of Alberta’s “Open for Summer” plan could begin on June 10. Hospitalizations would need to be below 500 and declining for that to go forward.

“With our vaccination program protecting more Albertans every day and fewer Albertans in hospital due to COVID-19, we are on the right track to a safe reopening,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney outlines Alberta’s reopening plan for summer

Kenney announced the reopening plan on Wednesday, putting the emphasis on the number of people vaccinated and the number of people in hospital as the metric to watch for easing of restrictions.

The next stage of the three-stage plan will come into effect two weeks after the threshold is met.

“The next two weeks will be a critical time for Alberta,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. “The more we can drive our numbers down in the next few weeks by all following public health measures, and the more Albertans who are protected by immunization, the more successful we will be in our opening.”

Read more: Alberta announces $45M in funding to help young students struggling with reading, math

As of Friday, there were 518 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

Stage 2 would allow an easing of a number of restrictions, including increasing outdoor social gatherings to 20 people with distancing still in effect, allowing up to six people to eat at a table at a restaurant indoors or outdoors, increasing retail capacity indoor settings like arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries being allowed to reopen with up to one-third fire capacity.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Kenney asks Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccine information from official sources, not Facebook' Kenney asks Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccine information from official sources, not Facebook
Kenney asks Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccine information from official sources, not Facebook

Indoor masking and distance requirements will remain in place in Stage 2.

A full breakdown of Stage 2 is available on the government’s website.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots should be offered ‘as soon as possible’: NACI

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Friday that second doses should be doled out as soon as possible as supply increases.

Premier Jason Kenney said a plan for second doses in Alberta will be released next week.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says announcement on COVID-19 vaccine second doses coming next week after NACI update' Kenney says announcement on COVID-19 vaccine second doses coming next week after NACI update
Kenney says announcement on COVID-19 vaccine second doses coming next week after NACI update
