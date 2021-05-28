SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta premier, education minister to announce supports for students affected by COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 28, 2021 8:23 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange are scheduled to announce supports for students affected by COVID-19. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange are scheduled to announce supports for students affected by COVID-19. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange are scheduled to announce supports for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday morning.

The two are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. and their news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: All Alberta students K-12 returning to classrooms May 25, except for 1 region

The media advisory said the two will announce “new supports for students affected by COVID-19.”

Most Alberta students went back to the classroom this week after a nearly three week pause on in-school classes. Students have been moved online several times since the start of the pandemic in an attempt to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta education minister announces return to in-person learning for most of province' COVID-19: Alberta education minister announces return to in-person learning for most of province
COVID-19: Alberta education minister announces return to in-person learning for most of province – May 19, 2021

Students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are scheduled to head back to school on May 31.

Though students can be back in the classroom, the province has kept extracurricular sports and recreational and performance activities closed for the next several weeks.

Read more: Variants in Alberta schools: An in-depth look at climbing cases and spread

Most recently, the province shifted back to online learning on May 7.

