Alberta premier, education minister to announce supports for students affected by COVID-19

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange are scheduled to announce supports for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday morning.

The two are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. and their news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The media advisory said the two will announce “new supports for students affected by COVID-19.”

Most Alberta students went back to the classroom this week after a nearly three week pause on in-school classes. Students have been moved online several times since the start of the pandemic in an attempt to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.

Students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are scheduled to head back to school on May 31.

Though students can be back in the classroom, the province has kept extracurricular sports and recreational and performance activities closed for the next several weeks.

Most recently, the province shifted back to online learning on May 7.