Dr. Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update; Alberta has 100K open vaccine appointments

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update to Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her comments will be streamed live in this article post.

There are 103,000 available appointments for COVID-19 vaccine over the next 15 days, Alberta Health Services confirmed Thursday morning. Those openings don’t include pharmacies.

“New appointments are always being added based on vaccine supply,” an AHS spokesperson told Global News.

Volunteer group Vaccine Hunters Canada said of the available vaccine appointments, about 15,000 are in Edmonton, 23,000 are in Calgary, 11,000 in Red Deer and 5,800 in Lethbridge.

The Alberta government announced its “Open For Summer” plan on Wednesday, which is contingent on people being vaccinated. Each stage of reopening is aligned with a specific vaccination percentage threshold and hospitalization limit.

Each stage will take effect two weeks after the vaccination and hospitalization thresholds are met.

Stage 1 requires 50 per cent of eligible Albertans over 12 to have received their first dose of vaccine and that hospitalizations be under 800 and declining. It’s expected to come June 1.

Stage 2 requires 60 per cent of eligible Albertans to have at least one dose of vaccine and fewer than 500 people in hospital and that number is declining. Stage 2 is expected to come into place in mid-June.

“We sit at 58 per cent of all Albertans over the age of 12 having received at least one dose,” Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday.

There were 548 people in hospital with COVID-19, 157 of whom were in the ICU. Alberta Health reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Stage 3 will come two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine. There is no hospitalization threshold for Stage 3, but rates will be closely monitored, the premier said. Stage 3 is expected in early July.

“Most health restrictions, including the ban on indoor social gatherings, will be history,” he said.

On Wednesday, 390 new COVID-19 cases were identified from 5,979 tests, putting the province’s positivity rate at about 6.5 per cent.

There were 10,953 active cases in Alberta.

Nearly 2,578,580 doses of vaccine had been administered.

