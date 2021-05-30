SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Former ‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 killed in Tennessee plane crash
Health

COVID-19: Alberta reports 391 new cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Contact tracing backlog in Alberta’s 2nd wave' Contact tracing backlog in Alberta’s 2nd wave
Albertans were told in the second wave of COVID-19 that contact tracers were overwhelmed as the province logged high case counts. Now, a Global News investigation reveals for the first time how backlogged they were and experts say the province should have been more prepared. Julia Wong reports.

Alberta Heath reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the disease on Sunday.

Read more: ‘Very encouraging’: Only 0.15% of Canadians caught COVID-19 after getting vaccinated

Four women in the Calgary zone with comorbidities died: three in their 80s and one in her 40s, according to the government. A man in his 70s in the North zone without comorbidities also died.

Alberta has 8,073 active cases, 216,954 recoveries and 2,219 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 3,301 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 2,126, the North zone has 1,172, the Central zone has 974 and the South zone has 496. There are four cases in unknown zones.

Read more: Is Pfizer better than Moderna? Experts say no — it’s all about the brand

The new cases came from 6,586 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The province said 446 people are in hospital, with 138 of them in intensive care.

According to Alberta Health, 2,759,729 vaccine doses were administered as of May 29.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney outlines Alberta’s reopening plan for summer

The provincial government previously said Stage 1 reopening starts June 1, meaning it has been at least two weeks since 50 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received a minimum of one vaccine dose and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.

