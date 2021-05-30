COVID-19: Alberta reports 391 new cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Heath reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the disease on Sunday.

Four women in the Calgary zone with comorbidities died: three in their 80s and one in her 40s, according to the government. A man in his 70s in the North zone without comorbidities also died.

Alberta has 8,073 active cases, 216,954 recoveries and 2,219 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 3,301 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 2,126, the North zone has 1,172, the Central zone has 974 and the South zone has 496. There are four cases in unknown zones.

Story continues below advertisement

The new cases came from 6,586 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Sadly, 5 new deaths were reported over the past 24hrs. My sympathies go out to these individuals’ families & friends & anyone mourning the loss of a loved one. For a breakdown of case numbers across the province, visit https://t.co/odPoiSTm3Z. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 30, 2021

The province said 446 people are in hospital, with 138 of them in intensive care.

According to Alberta Health, 2,759,729 vaccine doses were administered as of May 29.

The provincial government previously said Stage 1 reopening starts June 1, meaning it has been at least two weeks since 50 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received a minimum of one vaccine dose and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.

Story continues below advertisement