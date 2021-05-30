Contact tracing in Alberta’s 2nd wave: Documents show huge backlog, staff shortages

It started slowly, but surely. As summer of 2020 turned to fall, the number of Albertans contracting COVID-19 started to rise and high daily case counts quickly became the norm. A second wave had already started in other countries — and other provinces — and there was concern from health experts that it was only a matter of time before the ripples seen in Alberta would turn into a tsunami of COVID-19 cases. By early November, the daily case count was growing exponentially and it was obvious the second wave would be dramatically different from the first. Strategies to curtail the pandemic were well-known by that point: measures to stop or slow the spread, increased testing to find cases and contact tracing so health officials could track where spread was happening and warn those who might have been exposed. The provincial government resisted calls for more restrictions — for a “circuit breaker” — despite multiple letters from doctors saying it was necessary to prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. It did increase testing capacity in the lab. But the province was firm that its contact tracing system was “robust.” It was wrong.

On your own With the system failing, many Albertans were left to fend for themselves when it came to contact tracing, Serena Tang was one of them. The 29-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in late November, but she did not receive a phone call from a contact tracer. “It never officially happened at any point,” she said. View image in full screen Serena Tang tested positive for COVID-19 in late November 2020. Julien Fournier/Global News Instead, the Edmontonian was sent a link via text message to a form to identify her close contacts. Tang, who kept notes about where she had been and who she had seen, said her concern was about taking care of the people she had been in contact with. She took contact tracing into her own hands but there is no denying it was more responsibility than she had bargained for. “You force yourself to do it even though you’re sick,” she said. Isolated and feeling abandoned by the province, Tang said she was disappointed that the contact tracing system got to that point. “I, especially when I was sick, felt let down at certain moments.” Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I, especially when I was sick, felt let down at certain moments." “Luckily I had my own support system and also feeling a lot of empathy towards people who don’t have that support system who may have needed the provincial healthcare [system] to be that support for them,” Tang said. Advertisement AHS said it continued to call and complete investigations on high-priority cases and that positive cases were notified through a text or phone call. The health authority also reiterated that contact tracing has always been a shared responsibility. “We have always asked people with COVID-19 to identify their close contacts and if they have enough information about them, we notify those contacts. AHS contacted as many close contacts as possible throughout this time and we value these partnerships,” reads a statement to Global News. Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have always asked people with COVID-19 to identify their close contacts and if they have enough information about them, we notify those contacts. AHS contacted as many close contacts as possible throughout this time and we value these partnerships," reads a statement to Global News. AHS said it now has approximately 2,500 contact tracers and that since Jan. 9, teams have been able to investigate a case within 24 hours of a positive result. It said, during the peak of the third wave, from which the province is now emerging, contact tracers investigated more than 2,000 cases on multiple days. 1:08 Albertans now responsible for notifying workplaces of positive COVID-19 case Albertans now responsible for notifying workplaces of positive COVID-19 case – May 13, 2021