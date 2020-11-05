Alberta to provide live COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 update from the province’s chief medical officer of health Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed an additional 515 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of active cases to 6,230 across the province. The majority of those cases remain in the Edmonton zone and the Calgary zone.

As of Wednesday’s report, there were 2,610 active cases in the Calgary zone and 2,642 active cases in the Edmonton zone.

2:04 Coronavirus: Trudeau says increase in COVID-19 in Europe serves as a ‘wake-up call’ Coronavirus: Trudeau says increase in COVID-19 in Europe serves as a ‘wake-up call’

In other areas of the province, there were 224 active cases in the Central zone, 333 in the South zone and 400 active cases reported in the North zone.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 21 active cases in Alberta not affiliated to a specific zone.

As of Wednesday, there were 164 people in hospital with 30 of those in the ICU. Alberta also confirmed five additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 343.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 1,842,754 COVID-19 tests have been performed and 23,874 people have recovered.