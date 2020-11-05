Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta to provide live COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 5, 2020 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Should Albertans be using triple layer cloth masks to prevent COVID-19 risk?' Should Albertans be using triple layer cloth masks to prevent COVID-19 risk?
(Nov. 4) Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said most of the cloth masks distributed to Alberta schools are three-layers when talking about new federal recommendations for people to wear cloth masks with three layers of fabric or add disposable filters to their two-layer masks.

Albertans are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 update from the province’s chief medical officer of health Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta confirms 515 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths Wednesday

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed an additional 515 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of active cases to 6,230 across the province. The majority of those cases remain in the Edmonton zone and the Calgary zone.

As of Wednesday’s report, there were 2,610 active cases in the Calgary zone and 2,642 active cases in the Edmonton zone.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says increase in COVID-19 in Europe serves as a ‘wake-up call’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says increase in COVID-19 in Europe serves as a ‘wake-up call’
Coronavirus: Trudeau says increase in COVID-19 in Europe serves as a ‘wake-up call’

In other areas of the province, there were 224 active cases in the Central zone, 333 in the South zone and 400 active cases reported in the North zone.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There were 21 active cases in Alberta not affiliated to a specific zone.

Read more: Alberta health officials must determine ‘largest factor’ fuelling new COVID-19 cases to slow spread: doctor

As of Wednesday, there were 164 people in hospital with 30 of those in the ICU. Alberta also confirmed five additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 343.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 1,842,754 COVID-19 tests have been performed and 23,874 people have recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena HinshawAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta coronavirus numbersAberta HealthDeena Hinshaw coronavirus updateDeena Hinshaw COVID-19 updateDeena Hinshaw update
Flyers
More weekly flyers