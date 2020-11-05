Menu

Canada
November 5 2020 7:26pm
01:39

COVID-19: Alberta contact tracing teams facing challenges, will only contact high-priority settings

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces changes to Alberta’s contact-tracing protocol as higher numbers are putting a strain on teams.

