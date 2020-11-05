Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chinook Regional Hospital

By Quinn Campbell Global News
File: Chinook Regional Hospital.
File: Chinook Regional Hospital. Global News

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Chinook Regional Hospital on Nov. 4.

Alberta Health Services announced the outbreak after three health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19.

AHS said at this time, no patient cases have been identified and contact tracing for anyone potentially exposed is ongoing.

Read more: 15 COVID-19 cases identified in new Lethbridge church outbreak as numbers rise

AHS added the situation is under review by the medical officer of health, infection prevention and control specialists, site leadership and AHS Workplace Health and Safety.

“Chinook Regional Hospital remains a safe place to receive care – there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital,” AHS said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.”

Tweet This

Read more: 2 COVID-19 related deaths occur at long-term care facility in Lethbridge as outbreak continues

AHS said patients already within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment they need to keep everyone safe.

Click to play video 'Edmonton hospitals at a tipping point: E.R. doctor' Edmonton hospitals at a tipping point: E.R. doctor
Edmonton hospitals at a tipping point: E.R. doctor

Visitors to the hospital will be restricted to end-of-life situations only with exceptions considered for labour and delivery, pediatrics and NICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

You can find information for visitation to the hospital here.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 OutbreakChinook Regional HospitalLethbridge COVID-19Lethbridge HospitalLethbridge COVID-19 outbreakCOVID outbreak at Chinook Regional hospitalLethbridge coronavirus outbreakLethbridge hospital COVID-19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers