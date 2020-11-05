COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chinook Regional Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Chinook Regional Hospital on Nov. 4.

Alberta Health Services announced the outbreak after three health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19.

AHS said at this time, no patient cases have been identified and contact tracing for anyone potentially exposed is ongoing.

AHS added the situation is under review by the medical officer of health, infection prevention and control specialists, site leadership and AHS Workplace Health and Safety.

“Chinook Regional Hospital remains a safe place to receive care – there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital,” AHS said in a media release.

“Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.” Tweet This

AHS said patients already within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment they need to keep everyone safe.

Visitors to the hospital will be restricted to end-of-life situations only with exceptions considered for labour and delivery, pediatrics and NICU.

You can find information for visitation to the hospital here.

