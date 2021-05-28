COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta’s south zone declining

Send this page to someone via email

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in Alberta Health Services’ South zone are on the decline as vaccinations across the province ramp up.

On Friday, 11 outbreaks were listed, with 198 total cases. Only 37 are currently active.

Outbreaks stay on the list for 28 days, or two incubation periods, after the last positive case is identified.

A group home with REDI Enterprises Society is on the outbreak list for the South zone.

A case was identified in April, when someone went to the hospital for an unrelated matter. They were asymptomatic when a positive COVID-19 result came back.

“In just a matter of three days, we went from no cases to having to deal with all this,” said executive director Craig Wood.

“It really brought to life the seriousness of the pandemic and how, even when you do everything right, it can go from zero to catastrophe in a matter of days. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It really brought to life the seriousness of the pandemic and how, even when you do everything right, it can go from zero to catastrophe in a matter of days.

“There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s like a wildfire.”

Telling staff and clients wasn’t an easy task.

“I started the message with the words: ‘This is the worst period of our agency’s existence. We’ve never faced anything like this.'”

Wood said the people who primarily live in the group homes are cognitively impaired.

“It’s scary for anyone, but if you really don’t understand what’s going on, it becomes more difficult”

In total, five clients and 13 staff tested positive. One died. Wood said it was someone well known within the agency. Grief counsellors were brought in to help.

“Having someone pass away really does send a really harsh message,” Wood said.

Streets Alive Mission in Lethbridge has been on outbreak twice. As an essential service working with Lethbridge’s homeless and addicted population, it hasn’t shut down and stayed open with some adjustments.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to fit within AHS guidelines, following the rules, and getting through it as quickly as possible,” said director of operations Cameron Kissick.

He said the first outbreak was mostly staff, whereas the second was residential treatment. Most were asymptomatic.

“They were mostly wondering why they had to stay in their room for 14 days. But, the flip side of that is there are people who can get very sick from it and die. It’s a real thing.”

Both REDI and Streets Alive Mission said working with AHS through the outbreaks was a good experience and eased their stress.

“They aren’t interested in just becoming these jailers that lock you up,” said Kissick. “They want to help you get going.

“I had nothing but great experiences with any of the AHS (staff) I have worked with through both of our outbreaks.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I had nothing but great experiences with any of the AHS (staff) I have worked with through both of our outbreaks."

REDI and Streets Alive currently have no active cases of COVID-19 and haven’t had a new positive case for about two weeks. They both hope to be off the outbreak list soon.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Wood. “We’re not out of this yet.”

