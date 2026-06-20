No injuries from ammonia leak at B.C. rink

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LANGLEY – The City of Langley says an ammonia gas leak at an ice rink that triggered a shelter-in-place order has not resulted in any injuries.

The city says the order was lifted early Friday afternoon after the leak at Langley Twin Rinks.

It says in a statement that Langley City Fire Rescue Service responded to the reported leak at the facility at 5700 Langley Bypass.

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The city says the leak was reported just before 7 a.m. and the building was evacuated.

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It says the facility remains closed and a “specialized response contractor” was brought in and the cause of the leak has been identified.

The city says the leak was contained in the building and surrounding area, and the shelter-in-place order for nearby residents was issued as a precaution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026