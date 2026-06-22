Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Calgarians forecast to experience a ‘typical’ mosquito season this summer

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 5:27 pm
4 min read
A sample of mosquito larvae collected Monday morning by Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary. View image in full screen
A sample of mosquito larvae collected Monday morning by Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary. Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary’s mosquito control experts say predicting how bad the bugs are going to be in the city this summer is “hard to know,” but so far they “haven’t seen a very high number of mosquitoes” in the traps they’ve set out and the sampling they’ve been doing around the city.

“So we did have that really big rainfall at the beginning of June, and then it’s been pretty cool since then,” said Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary, who added that overnight low temperatures also have an impact on the bug’s population.

“Just feels a little bit wetter and colder. We’re kind of waiting for things to warm up to see more adult activity,” said Coker.

“In a typical year the mosquito numbers kind of peak mid-July, and so we’re predicting or expecting that we’ll see a similar pattern this season.”

Story continues below advertisement
A sample of one of the traps used by researches to collect mosquitoes in Calgary. View image in full screen
A sample of one of the traps used by researches to collect mosquitoes in Calgary. Global News

Both the city of Calgary and researchers at the University of Calgary have been putting out traps for the mosquitoes, but so far they’re getting about half the number of larvae and pupae compared to a normal year.

“I would say on average right now we’re maybe getting less than 50 a trap, and when we look at previous years for this time of year that might be closer to like 100 per trap,” said Coker.

Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary, says so far this year, she is seeing about half the number of mosquito larvae in samples that she'd normally see -- but she expects that to change with warmer weather. View image in full screen
Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary. Global Calgary

The city of Calgary is home to about 30 species of mosquitoes, including a more recent invasive species called the “northern house mosquito” — or by its scientific name “Culex pipiens.”

Story continues below advertisement

Native to Africa, Asia and Europe, it was first detected in Edmonton in 2018, then in Calgary in 2022, and is one of the more common species to carry West Nile Virus.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito, also known as the southern house mosquito, sits on a person’s skin before taking a blood meal. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito, also known as the southern house mosquito, sits on a person’s skin before taking a blood meal. Lauren Bishop/CDC via AP

“So if you get bitten by a mosquito that has West Nile, for most people they end up with no symptoms at all. There are a small number of people that after being infected by West Nile they end up with flu-like symptoms and then there’s an even smaller percentage of people who end up with brain swelling and encephalitis that can be quite detrimental,” said John Soghigian, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary, who is studying the mosquito population in Calgary.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There has been testing done in Alberta that shows that people do get exposed to West Nile — and we do find yearly there are cases of West Niles reported to the federal government from Alberta, some of which can be more severe cases.  We don’t know if that mosquito is changing West Nile’s dynamics in Calgary yet, but that is one thing my lab is researching,” Soghigian said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re using the DNA, the genetic information in the mosquito, to try to track its invasion route in Alberta and from elsewhere.”

“They are adapted to cooler climates in the first place, and because of that, it can do very well in sort of our typical summers here,” Soghgian added.

The city of Calgary operates both an aerial control program for mosquitoes and a ground control program to target specific mosquito habitats in parks or communities, but the city says residents can also do their part by keeping an eye out for areas around their yard where mosquitoes can reproduce.

Culex pipiens, also known as the northern house mosquito, was first detected in Edmonton in 2018 and in Calgary in 2022.
Culex pipiens, also known as the northern house mosquito, was first detected in Edmonton in 2018 and in Calgary in 2022. University of Calgary

Coker says residents can also do their part by getting rid of areas where mosquitoes can reproduce, including the northern house mosquito that belongs to a group of the pests called “container mosquitoes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“So that’s things like bird baths, rain barrels, if you have flower pots, wheel barrels, basically anything that’s a container that might have like leaf litter or some sort of organic material can be a great breeding site for mosquitoes,” said Coker.

“Do you have any containers and if you do, can you drain them or cover them? If it’s water you need to use like a rain barrel then like can you cover it with a really fine mesh screen? Just to reduce those breeding habitats. And then also mosquitoes will use like long grass as hiding spaces when it’s warmer outside so keeping your lawn maintained is also important.”

Soghigian says while there are mosquitoes in Alberta that are also capable of causing malaria (genus Anopheles), there has never been a case of malaria  detected of having been caused by a mosquito bite in Alberta.

Researchers from the city of Calgary and University of Calgary are conducting a citizen science project again this year, asking members of the public to help them collect information the most common species of mosquitoes found in the city. View image in full screen
Researchers from the city of Calgary and University of Calgary are conducting a citizen science project again this year, asking members of the public to help them collect information the most common species of mosquitoes found in the city. Global News

To help researchers get an better idea of what species of mosquitoes are more common in Alberta, the city and the university are conducting a citizen-science project project for the second year, asking people visiting the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary, Bowness Park, Prairie Winds Park or Ralph Klein Park to help collect information on the mosquito population.

Story continues below advertisement

Visitors are asked to capture mosquitoes, drop them into a little tube — part of a sampling kit that’s provided — and fill out a piece of paper on where and when the mosquito was captured.

It will then be picked up and taken back to the lab to be identified and studied.

“Last year we had more than 200 Calgarians participate we had more than 250 mosquitoes collected by Calgarians. It expanded our knowledge of what species are active in biting people in Calgary, which is really helpful,” said Soghgian.

“We do ask that you don’t let the mosquito bite you. You can just smash it and put it in the tube.”

Click to play video: 'Pilot project launched to study mosquitoes in Calgary parks'
Pilot project launched to study mosquitoes in Calgary parks

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices