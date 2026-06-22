Calgarians forecast to experience a ‘typical’ mosquito season this summer

Calgary’s mosquito control experts say predicting how bad the bugs are going to be in the city this summer is “hard to know,” but so far they “haven’t seen a very high number of mosquitoes” in the traps they’ve set out and the sampling they’ve been doing around the city.

“So we did have that really big rainfall at the beginning of June, and then it’s been pretty cool since then,” said Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary, who added that overnight low temperatures also have an impact on the bug’s population.

“Just feels a little bit wetter and colder. We’re kind of waiting for things to warm up to see more adult activity,” said Coker.

“In a typical year the mosquito numbers kind of peak mid-July, and so we’re predicting or expecting that we’ll see a similar pattern this season.”

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View image in full screen A sample of one of the traps used by researches to collect mosquitoes in Calgary. Global News

Both the city of Calgary and researchers at the University of Calgary have been putting out traps for the mosquitoes, but so far they’re getting about half the number of larvae and pupae compared to a normal year.

“I would say on average right now we’re maybe getting less than 50 a trap, and when we look at previous years for this time of year that might be closer to like 100 per trap,” said Coker.

View image in full screen Alex Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary. Global Calgary

The city of Calgary is home to about 30 species of mosquitoes, including a more recent invasive species called the “northern house mosquito” — or by its scientific name “Culex pipiens.”

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Native to Africa, Asia and Europe, it was first detected in Edmonton in 2018, then in Calgary in 2022, and is one of the more common species to carry West Nile Virus.

View image in full screen In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito, also known as the southern house mosquito, sits on a person’s skin before taking a blood meal. Lauren Bishop/CDC via AP

“So if you get bitten by a mosquito that has West Nile, for most people they end up with no symptoms at all. There are a small number of people that after being infected by West Nile they end up with flu-like symptoms and then there’s an even smaller percentage of people who end up with brain swelling and encephalitis that can be quite detrimental,” said John Soghigian, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary, who is studying the mosquito population in Calgary.

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“There has been testing done in Alberta that shows that people do get exposed to West Nile — and we do find yearly there are cases of West Niles reported to the federal government from Alberta, some of which can be more severe cases. We don’t know if that mosquito is changing West Nile’s dynamics in Calgary yet, but that is one thing my lab is researching,” Soghigian said.

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“We’re using the DNA, the genetic information in the mosquito, to try to track its invasion route in Alberta and from elsewhere.”

“They are adapted to cooler climates in the first place, and because of that, it can do very well in sort of our typical summers here,” Soghgian added.

The city of Calgary operates both an aerial control program for mosquitoes and a ground control program to target specific mosquito habitats in parks or communities, but the city says residents can also do their part by keeping an eye out for areas around their yard where mosquitoes can reproduce.

Culex pipiens, also known as the northern house mosquito, was first detected in Edmonton in 2018 and in Calgary in 2022. University of Calgary

Coker says residents can also do their part by getting rid of areas where mosquitoes can reproduce, including the northern house mosquito that belongs to a group of the pests called “container mosquitoes.”

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“So that’s things like bird baths, rain barrels, if you have flower pots, wheel barrels, basically anything that’s a container that might have like leaf litter or some sort of organic material can be a great breeding site for mosquitoes,” said Coker.

“Do you have any containers and if you do, can you drain them or cover them? If it’s water you need to use like a rain barrel then like can you cover it with a really fine mesh screen? Just to reduce those breeding habitats. And then also mosquitoes will use like long grass as hiding spaces when it’s warmer outside so keeping your lawn maintained is also important.”

Soghigian says while there are mosquitoes in Alberta that are also capable of causing malaria (genus Anopheles), there has never been a case of malaria detected of having been caused by a mosquito bite in Alberta.

View image in full screen Researchers from the city of Calgary and University of Calgary are conducting a citizen science project again this year, asking members of the public to help them collect information the most common species of mosquitoes found in the city. Global News

To help researchers get an better idea of what species of mosquitoes are more common in Alberta, the city and the university are conducting a citizen-science project project for the second year, asking people visiting the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary, Bowness Park, Prairie Winds Park or Ralph Klein Park to help collect information on the mosquito population.

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Visitors are asked to capture mosquitoes, drop them into a little tube — part of a sampling kit that’s provided — and fill out a piece of paper on where and when the mosquito was captured.

It will then be picked up and taken back to the lab to be identified and studied.

“Last year we had more than 200 Calgarians participate we had more than 250 mosquitoes collected by Calgarians. It expanded our knowledge of what species are active in biting people in Calgary, which is really helpful,” said Soghgian.

“We do ask that you don’t let the mosquito bite you. You can just smash it and put it in the tube.”