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Mosquito season calls for more than quick fixes—it takes a layered approach combining barriers, yard maintenance, repellents, and smart outdoor tools to stay protected. This guide highlights practical solutions from trusted brands like OFF!, Thermacell, and Greenworks to help make your home, yard, and outdoor spaces more comfortable and bite-free. You’re welcome!

Use bugproof barriers

Screens are a must when it comes to protecting your home from unwanted critters. Installing and maintaining fine-mesh screens on windows, doors, and porches allows fresh air to circulate while preventing mosquitoes from entering the home. Regularly checking screens for tears and repairing any damage can also help keep mosquitoes out. This is one of the oldest pest-control methods and remains one of the most effective today.

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Fiberglass Screen Roll This Pololo fiberglass screen roll is designed to keep mosquitoes and other insects out while still allowing fresh air to flow through your windows and doors. Its durable, easy-to-cut mesh fits different frame sizes, making it perfect for DIY window and door rescreening, as well as patio and pet screen repairs. $60.99 on Amazon

Maintain your yard

Using a lawn mower or string trimmer helps cut back tall grass, brush, and low tree limbs that can create cool, shaded areas where mosquitoes like to rest. By opening up your yard to more sunlight, you reduce damp, shady hiding spots and help dry out moisture, making the area less attractive for mosquitoes.

Greenworks 25142 10 Amp 16-Inch Corded Lawn Mower This Greenworks corded lawn mower is highly rated, with strong reviews for being easy to use, lightweight, and reliable for regular lawn maintenance. It features consistent cutting power without gas or batteries, making it a simple and practical choice for keeping grass trimmed and reducing mosquito-friendly areas. $229 on Amazon

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BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless String Trimmer If you’re looking to save on garage space, this lightweight, battery-powered tool is for easy yard maintenance with a 10-inch cutting width. It features an Automatic Feed Spool that keeps the line advancing without bumping and can quickly switch between trimming and edging. $89 on Amazon (was $99)

Use effective repellent

Not all mosquito repellents are created equal, so choosing a trusted brand matters—choose a repellent known for reliable and predictable protection, rather than lesser-known or unverified alternatives.

OFF! FamilyCare Insect and Mosquito Repellent The OFF! FamilyCare Insect and Mosquito Repellent provides long-lasting protection against mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. It’s made by the trusted brand OFF! and is reliable for everyday use, with a light summer scent and convenient application. $11.98 on Amazon

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Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent E-Series This rechargeable mosquito repeller creates a 20-foot protection zone, helping keep mosquitoes away without sprays, flames, or skin-applied chemicals. It’s portable, scent-free, and looks great in outdoor spaces like patios, cottages, or poolside areas. $64.98 on Amazon

Wear protective clothing

To reduce mosquito bites, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, long pants, socks, closed-toe shoes, and a sun hat that helps shield your face and neck from exposed bites. For even better protection during heavy bug activity, a bug jacket or mesh head net can be worn over clothing to create a physical barrier, especially when spending long periods outdoors.

Bassdash UPF 50+ Mosquito Sun Hat Built for serious outdoor protection, the Bassdash UPF 50+ Mosquito Sun Hat combines strong sun shielding with a built-in hidden face net and neck flap to help block mosquitoes and other biting insects. It’s designed for activities like hiking, fishing, and camping, offering breathable comfort while keeping both UV rays and bugs away. $34.98 on Amazon

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Coghlan's Bug Jacket The Coghlan’s Bug Jacket uses fine mesh fabric to create a physical barrier that helps keep mosquitoes and other biting insects away while outdoors. It’s lightweight, breathable, and adjustable at the hood and cuffs so it can fit snugly and prevent bugs from getting inside. $18.12 on Amazon

Use the right tools

From citronella candles to fans and zapper rackets, there’s an assortment of tools available to help deter mosquitoes. Consider using a few different methods around your home and outdoor spaces to create multiple layers of protection against bites.

Citronella Candle This isn’t your ordinary candle—it’s a set of two large 14oz citronella soy wax candles designed for both indoor and outdoor use, helping to naturally repel insects while setting a calm, inviting atmosphere. With up to 150 hours of total burn time and stylish reusable gold and silver tins, they’re perfect for patios, camping trips, or backyards. $26.99 on Amazon (was $28.99)

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PALONE Bug Zapper Racket Getting rid of mosquitoes in the house is easy with a handy zapper racket, which uses a high-voltage grid and UV light to attract and eliminate flying insects on contact. $29.99 on Amazon

Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fans can help keep mosquitoes away by creating a breeze that makes it harder for them to fly and by dispersing the carbon dioxide people exhale, which mosquitoes use to locate hosts. This fan from Vornado uses vortex-style airflow to circulate air effectively throughout a room, with simple 3-speed controls and an adjustable tilt for directing airflow where it’s needed. $138.45 on Amazon

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Women’s Coghlan’s Bug Jacket

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