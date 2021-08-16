Canada election: Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock includes the City of Kawartha Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, Haliburton County and the Township of Brock.

With a population of 113,956, Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock has a prominent number of seniors who make up nearly 26 per cent of the population, according to the latest census. The average age in this riding is close to 47.

Incumbent Conservative MP Jamie Schmale was re-elected to represent the rural riding in 2019 for a second term. Schmale garnered nearly 50 per cent of the vote, improving upon his 44.8 per cent showing in the 2015 election. He easily topped Liberal candidate Judi Forbes and NDP candidate Barbara Doyle.

First appearing in 1968 as Victoria—Haliburton, the riding initially consisted of parts of Victoria, Peterborough and Hastings-Frontenac. The riding has since gone through several boundary and name changes.

In 2013, the federal riding’s boundaries were changed to remove the Municipality of Trent Lakes and North Kawartha Township.

Candidates

Conservative: Jamie Schmale (incumbent)

Liberal: Judi Forbes

NDP: To be announced

Green: To be announced