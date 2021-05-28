N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates increasing among long-term care staff

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said vaccination rates among staff at the province’s 563 long-term care facilities are increasing.

Since Thursday, the province said the number of facilities with less than 50 per cent of staff vaccinated dropped from 99 to 86.

When it comes specifically to nursing homes, the province said all 70 now have staff vaccination rates above 50 per cent.

New cases

Public health said out of the nine new cases, one is a travel-related case of a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.

There’s one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is a contact of a previously confirmed case. Another two are in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Both cases are travel related and one individual is out of province.

There’s four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,181. Since Thursday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,998 recoveries.

There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 139. Seven patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care.

One patient is hospitalized out of province and is in an intensive care unit.

On Thursday, the province announced guidelines outlining the path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan. The plan includes three phases to slowly loosen restrictions.

The first target for relaxing restrictions is June 7 if 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first vaccination dose and if hospitalizations are manageable.

Anyone 12 or older is now eligible for an appointment for the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.