SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

P.E.I. will let in Atlantic Canadians with at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 27

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:23 am
A motorist shows his identification to a provincial worker at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. View image in full screen
A motorist shows his identification to a provincial worker at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

P.E.I’s chief public health officer has announced that people from Atlantic Canada will be able to come to the island on June 27 as the province releases its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Dr. Heather Morrison said there will be no travel streams or pre-travel approval for people coming to the island from Atlantic Canada. However, individuals will be required to complete a self-declaration form similar to last year.

Read more: P.E.I. suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine among young

At a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, she also noted that people travelling within Atlantic Canada who are fully or partially vaccinated will be required to test but will not need to self-isolate.

“This applies equally to islanders who are leaving or coming back…as well as visitors from Atlantic Canada,” Morrison said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

For those who have not been vaccinated, they will have a shortened self-isolation period. The length of it will be announced in mid-June.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means' Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means
Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means – Nov 24, 2020

“Everyone entering P.E.I will be tested at point of entry,” she said.

Morrison said the province has been successful in managing the pandemic. No one has died in P.E.I and over 50 per cent of the population have been immunized.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagPrince Edward Island tagP.E.I. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers