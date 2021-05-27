P.E.I. will let in Atlantic Canadians with at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 27

Send this page to someone via email

P.E.I’s chief public health officer has announced that people from Atlantic Canada will be able to come to the island on June 27 as the province releases its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Dr. Heather Morrison said there will be no travel streams or pre-travel approval for people coming to the island from Atlantic Canada. However, individuals will be required to complete a self-declaration form similar to last year.

At a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, she also noted that people travelling within Atlantic Canada who are fully or partially vaccinated will be required to test but will not need to self-isolate.

“This applies equally to islanders who are leaving or coming back…as well as visitors from Atlantic Canada,” Morrison said.

For those who have not been vaccinated, they will have a shortened self-isolation period. The length of it will be announced in mid-June.

“Everyone entering P.E.I will be tested at point of entry,” she said.

Morrison said the province has been successful in managing the pandemic. No one has died in P.E.I and over 50 per cent of the population have been immunized.

