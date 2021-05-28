Menu

Crime

Sheritta Kahpeaysewat pleads guilty to manslaughter in Colin Sutherland death

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 3:26 pm
Saskatoon police have released few details as they investigate the death of Colin Sutherland at a downtown apartment. Jaye Cee Cameron / Supplied

Sheritta Kahpeaysewat has admitted to causing the death of retired educator Colin Sutherland in Saskatoon three years ago.

Sutherland, 54, was found dead in a 5th Avenue apartment building on April 1, 2018. Police have not released his cause of death.

Read more: Woman charged in death of Colin Sutherland makes outburst in court

Kahpeaysewat was initially charged with second-degree murder, but on Friday, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of manslaughter. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29 in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Trending Stories

The specific circumstances of the killing are expected during the sentencing hearing.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said his client was initially denied bail, but was released last year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. In mid-April, she was alleged to have breached her residence condition and taken back into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating death of man in downtown Saskatoon apartment

Following a 2018 court appearance, Sutherland’s daughter, Kelsie Sutherland, told reporters her father and Kahpeaysewat dated for about a year, but she didn’t know the details of their relationship.

Kahpeaysewat was a well-known singer from Moosomin First Nation.

