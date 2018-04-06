Crime
8:00 am

Woman charged in death of Colin Sutherland makes outburst in court

Sheritta Kahpeaysewat made another outburst in court during her second appearance in the death of Colin Sutherland.

Kahpeaysewat, who appeared Thursday by video, once again declared her innocence.

She said she won’t let everyone “make a fool of her” and that Sutherland had put her through hell since high school.

During her first court appearance Tuesday morning on a second-degree murder charge, Kahpeaysewat stated she “never touched any of the knives.”

Sutherland, 54, was found dead in an apartment building in downtown Saskatoon on April 1.

Saskatoon police have not released a cause of death.

His family has confirmed the two were dating.

Kahpeaysewat, 30, is due back in court on April 11.

