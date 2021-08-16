Canada election: Flamborough–Glanbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Flamborough–Glanbrook is a riding located in southern Ontario. It includes a large portion of the city of Hamilton, as well as part of the Niagara Escarpment.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since the 2015 election. It was formerly known as Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, and included much of its current riding as well as a portion of the Niagara West-Glanbrook riding.

Conservative David Sweet has been MP of the riding since 2015.

In 2019, Sweet was re-elected with 39.2 per cent of the vote, just edging out Liberal Jennifer Stebbing who captured 36.6 per cent of the vote.

In June 2021, Sweet announced he would not run again in the next federal election.

Candidates

Liberals: Vito Sgro

Conservatives: David Muys

NDP: Lorne Newick

Green: Martin Smith

People’s Party Of Canada: Bill Panchyshyn

Advertisement