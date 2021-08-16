SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Flamborough–Glanbrook

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
The federal riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook, Ontario. ELECTIONS CANADA

Flamborough–Glanbrook is a riding located in southern Ontario. It includes a large portion of the city of Hamilton, as well as part of the Niagara Escarpment.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since the 2015 election. It was formerly known as Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, and included much of its current riding as well as a portion of the Niagara West-Glanbrook riding.

Trending Stories

Conservative David Sweet has been MP of the riding since 2015.

In 2019, Sweet was re-elected with 39.2 per cent of the vote, just edging out Liberal Jennifer Stebbing who captured 36.6 per cent of the vote.

In June 2021, Sweet announced he would not run again in the next federal election.

Candidates

Liberals: Vito Sgro
Conservatives: David Muys
NDP: Lorne Newick
Green: Martin Smith
People’s Party Of Canada: Bill Panchyshyn

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagcanada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 election tagCanada election riding tagDavid Sweet tagFlamborough-Glanbrook tag2021 federal election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers