Barrie, Ont.’s Anne Street bridge construction begins Saturday

The construction of a new bridge on Anne Street in Barrie, Ont., will begin this Saturday and is expected to take 18 months.

Officials said the construction will require the closure of Anne Street from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street, and that the existing bridge will be demolished overnight on June 5.

Starting Saturday morning, a new Barrie Transit shuttle will be offered at a stop on either side of the bridge.

There will also be two phases of Barrie Transit detours during the construction — from May 29 to June 5 affecting routes 5, 6 and 8, while from June 6 to fall 2022, this will affect routes 5 and 8.

