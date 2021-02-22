Woman sent to hospital following stabbing in Barrie’s Milligan’s Pond area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 38-year-old woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Barrie, Ont.’s Milligan’s Pond area at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to city police, officers established a perimeter and police dogs started a track to search for the suspect.

A short time later, Barrie police arrested a 24-year-old man on Collier Street.

The investigation continued at the Barrie police headquarters, where the suspect was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Advertisement