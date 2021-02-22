Menu

Crime

Woman sent to hospital following stabbing in Barrie’s Milligan’s Pond area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 1:12 pm
According to city police, officers established a perimeter and police dogs started a track to search for the suspect.
A 38-year-old woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Barrie, Ont.’s Milligan’s Pond area at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to city police, officers established a perimeter and police dogs started a track to search for the suspect.

Read more: Man sent to hospital with serious injury following Barrie, Ont., stabbing

A short time later, Barrie police arrested a 24-year-old man on Collier Street.

The investigation continued at the Barrie police headquarters, where the suspect was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

